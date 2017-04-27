April 27 L3 Technologies Inc:

* L3 announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $2.07 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales rose 13 percent to $2.7 billion

* L3 Technologies Inc - increased 2017 financial guidance

* L3 Technologies Inc sees 2017 net sales $10,750 million to $10,950 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $2.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 diluted EPS $8.50 to $8.70

* Says funded backlog decreased 0.5% to $8,855 million at March 31, 2017, compared to $8,896 million at December 31, 2016

* FY2017 earnings per share view $8.60, revenue view $10.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Funded orders for 2017 q1 increased 1% to $2,624 million compared to $2,591 million for 2016 q1

* Funded backlog decreased 0.5% to $8,855 million at march 31, 2017, compared to $8,896 million at December 31, 2016