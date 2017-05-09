BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 L3 Technologies Inc:
* L3 Technologies announces new $1.5 billion share repurchase program and declares quarterly dividend
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share
* New stock repurchase authorization is effective July 1, 2017
* Says repurchase program is expected to be funded using company's cash on hand and cash generated from operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.