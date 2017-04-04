BRIEF-JRJR33 CFO John Walker resigns his position with company effective immediately
* On May 22, 2017, John Walker, chief financial officer of co resigned his position with company effective immediately - SEC filing
April 4 L3 Technologies Inc:
* L3 acquires Oceanserver Technology
* L3 Technologies Inc - terms were not disclosed
* L3 Technologies Inc - Oceanserver Technology business was renamed l3 Oceanserver and will be integrated into company's sensor systems segment
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing