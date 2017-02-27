GLOBAL MARKETS-Italian bank worries leak into second week
* Speculation of early Italian election after weekend reports
Feb 27 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company announces positive top-line results from ATHOS-3 phase 3 study of LJPC-501
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co - Primary efficacy endpoint analysis highly statistically significant
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co - New drug application planned for second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Speculation of early Italian election after weekend reports
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)