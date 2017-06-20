June 20 La-z-boy Inc
* La-Z-Boy reports fiscal 2017 full-year and fourth-quarter
results
* Q4 sales $412.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $400.3 million
* La-Z-Boy Inc says board of directors approved purchase of
up to an additional 6 million shares under company's existing
share purchase authorization
* La-Z-Boy Inc qtrly same-store written sales for la-z-boy
furniture galleries network increased 2.4%
* Qtrly earnings per diluted share attributable to la-z-boy
incorporated increased 26.7% to $0.57 from $0.45 in the
prior-year period
* Q4 earnings per share $0.57
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* La-Z-Boy Inc says "Q1 is usually company's weakest in
sales and earnings"
