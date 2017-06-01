BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 1 Labat Africa Limited:
* Revenue for six months ended 28 february 2017 increased to r20.6 million from r7.2 million
* no dividend has been declared for period under review (february 2016: rnil)
* Labat africa - net profit before taxation for six months to feb 28 has gone from a loss of r1.062 million in previous corresponding period to a profit of r1.006 million
* Basic and diluted headline earnings per share for six months to feb 28 at 0.39 cents versus 2.86 cents year ago
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22