a day ago
BRIEF-Labcorp Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.47
July 26, 2017 / 11:26 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Labcorp Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.47

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

* Labcorp announces record results in the second quarter of 2017 and increases 2017 guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.47

* Q2 earnings per share $1.82

* Q2 revenue $2.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.47 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $9.30 to $9.65

* Labcorp sees 2017 free cash flow of $925 million to $975 million

* Sees 2017 net revenue growth of 5.0% to 6.5% over 2016 net revenue of $9.44 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.43, revenue view $9.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Labcorp - ‍backlog at end of quarter was $5.53 billion, company expects approximately $2.1 billion of this backlog to convert into revenue in next twelve months​

* Labcorp - company remains on track to deliver cost synergies of $100 million related to acquisition of Covance through three-year period ending in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

