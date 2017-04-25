BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings:
* Labcorp says application of the initiative to covance drug development segment will consist of two phases implemented over three years - sec filing
* Labcorp says first phase intended to better align cdd's resources with near-term outlook
* Labcorp says in connection with the implementation of the first phase, on april 24, 2017, co committed to carry out a reduction in workforce in 2017
* Labcorp says first phase is expected to generate pre-tax savings of about $20 million in 2017 and about $45 million on annualized basis thereafter
* Labcorp says second phase will focus on long-term structural changes designed to create a more efficient business model for cdd Source text - bit.ly/2q3Vohr Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.