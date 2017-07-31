FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
BRIEF-Labcorp to acquire Chiltern for $1.2 bln in cash
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Top News
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
World
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 31, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Labcorp to acquire Chiltern for $1.2 bln in cash

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

* Labcorp to acquire Chiltern for approximately $1.2 billion in cash, advancing its leadership in drug development

* Labcorp - transaction expected to be accretive to Labcorp's adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow in year one

* Labcorp - ‍once transaction is complete, Chiltern will become part of Labcorp's covance segment​

* Labcorp - deal expected to be accretive to Labcorp's adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow in year one and earn cost of capital by year three​

* Labcorp - Acquisition is an all-cash transaction, which labcorp expects to fund with a combination of bank financing and bonds

* Labcorp says acquisition is an all-cash transaction

* Labcorp says Labcorp expects to fund with a combination of bank financing and bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.