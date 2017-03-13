March 13 Laboratory Corporation Of America
Holdings
* Labcorp's zero coupon convertible subordinated notes due
2021 to accrue contingent interest
* Labcorp - for period of March 12, 2017 to Sept 11, 2017,
its zero coupon convertible subordinated notes due 2021 will
accrue contingent cash interest
* Labcorp-Contingent cash interest to be at rate of no less
than 0.125% of average market price of zero coupon note for five
trading days ended march 8
* Labcorp - contingent cash interest has been determined to
be approximately $2.39 per note
* Labcorp - payment of contingent cash interest is expected
to be made on September 12, 2017
