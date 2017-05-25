BRIEF-Medtronic announces 7 pct increase in cash dividend
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7 percent to $0.46 per share
May 25 LabGenomics Co Ltd :
* Says it received patent on May 25, for oligonucleotide for detecting Chlamydia trachomatis and/or Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and kit using the same
* Patent number is 10-2016-0102025
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/d8zyab
* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European Hematology Association Annual Meeting