BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics' two shareholders cut stake in the company
* Says two shareholders have cut 2.1 percent stake in the company between June 20, 2016 and October 15, 2016
May 9 LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE SA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA 4.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 43.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 42.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management is nearing a deal to buy contract drug research firm Parexel International Corp for $4.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.