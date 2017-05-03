May 3 Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp:

* Labrador iron ore royalty corporation - results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.67

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $43.4 million versus $22.3 million

* Total concentrate production in q1 of 2017 of 4.8 million tonnes was 12% higher than q1 of 2016

* with strong q1 production performance, ioc expects to meet 2017 plan of 22 million tonnes of concentrate produced.