BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp:
* Labrador iron ore royalty corporation - results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.67
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $43.4 million versus $22.3 million
* Total concentrate production in q1 of 2017 of 4.8 million tonnes was 12% higher than q1 of 2016
* with strong q1 production performance, ioc expects to meet 2017 plan of 22 million tonnes of concentrate produced. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results