BRIEF-Labrador Iron Ore Q2 earnings per share C$0.50

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp:
* Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation - results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.50
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $34.2 million versus $25.8 million
* Says total concentrate production in q2 of 2017 of 4.9 million tonnes was 4% higher than q2 of 2016
* Says pellet production in Q2 of 2017 was 1% higher than Q2 of 2016
* Says CFS sales are expected to catch up in Q3
* Says "IOC is expecting good production and sales tonnages in third and fourth quarters of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: