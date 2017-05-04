May 4 Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc:
* Trading in-line with expectations despite mixed sports
results
* For Jan 1-April 23, digital net revenue +22 pct (constant
currency +18 pct) with sportsbook net revenue +40 pct and gaming
net revenue +7 pct
* For Jan 1-April 23, UK retail net revenue -2 pct and
European retail net revenue -3 pct (cc -15 pct)
* For Jan 1-April 23, group net revenue +5 pct (constant
currency +2 pct)
* Co remains confident in opportunities ahead for business
and in its ability to deliver year in-line with its expectations
* Plan is to continue to use our data driven marketing
approach and leverage market leading multi-channel capability to
enhance returns
