BRIEF-Singulus Technologies receives prepayment for delivery of CIGS production lines
* Singulus Technologies receives prepayment for the delivery of CIGS production lines in a single-digit million range
May 4 Lagardere
* Lagardere CEO Arnaud Largedere said on Thursday he was 'confident' about the 2017 growth target for group operating profit Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.