* LAGARDERE LAUNCHES SUCCESSFULLY ITS 7-YEAR BOND ISSUE

* LAUNCHED EUR 300 MILLION, 7-YEARS (DUE IN JUNE 2024) BOND ISSUE, WITH AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 1.625%

* ORDER BOOK REACHED AN AMOUNT ABOVE EUR 1 BILLION, MORE THAN 3.3 TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED

* THIS NEW BOND ISSUE WILL ENABLE LAGARDERE TO LENGTHEN MATURITY OF ITS DEBT PROFILE, TO DECREASE LAGARDERE'S COST OF LONG TERM DEBT AND TO MAINTAIN ITS LIQUIDITY

* PROCEEDS OF THIS ISSUE ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES, AND NOTABLY REIMBURSEMENT OF BOND ISSUED IN 2012 AND DUE IN OCTOBER 2017