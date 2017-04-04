April 4 Laird Plc:

* Results of rump placing

* Procured acquirers for 9,810,429 new shares not validly accepted on April 3, representing about 4.52 pct of new shares at a price of 145 p/shr

* None of underwriters will be required to acquire any new shares under terms of underwriting agreement