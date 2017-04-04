BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
April 4 Laird Plc:
* Results of rump placing
* Procured acquirers for 9,810,429 new shares not validly accepted on April 3, representing about 4.52 pct of new shares at a price of 145 p/shr
* Procured acquirers for 9,810,429 new shares not validly accepted on April 3, representing about 4.52 pct of new shares at a price of 145 p/shr

* None of underwriters will be required to acquire any new shares under terms of underwriting agreement
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing