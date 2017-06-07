BRIEF-Dairy Farm Int'l says Ian Mcleod to become CEO
June 23 Dairy Farm Int'l Holdings Ltd (DAIR.SI>
June 7 Lajin Entertainment Network Group Ltd
* Refers to group obtaining right to develop and invest in a series of movies " TIBET CODE "
* Noted that a person has distributed a letter, claiming agreement between unit of co and Guoying invalid
* In view of the matter, co obtained legal opinion that agreement is legally and validly executed by both Guoying & unit of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Dairy Farm Int'l Holdings Ltd (DAIR.SI>
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components