New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 24 Lajin Entertainment Network Group Ltd :
* Lajin Hu Yu has entered into sale & purchase agreements with number of vendors
* Agreement in relations to acquisition of 38% of registered share capital in Xin Mei Xing Xiu for consideration of rmb3.04 million Source text: [bit.ly/2pW2ykV] Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.