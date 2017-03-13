Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Lake Shore Bancorp Inc:
* On March 7 Lake Shore, MHC received notice of non-objection of Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia - SEC filing
* It is expected Lake Shore MHC will waive dividends declared by company during 12 months ending February 8, 2018 - SEC filing
* Lake Shore MHC received notice to waive right to receive dividends paid by company during twelve months ending February 8, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2nxjWKO) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.