March 13 Lake Shore Bancorp Inc:

* On March 7 Lake Shore, MHC received notice of non-objection of Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia - SEC filing

* It is expected Lake Shore MHC will waive dividends declared by company during 12 months ending February 8, 2018 - SEC filing

* Lake Shore MHC received notice to waive right to receive dividends paid by company during twelve months ending February 8, 2018