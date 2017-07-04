BRIEF-Lakehouse comments on Grenfell Tower

July 4 (Reuters) - Lakehouse Plc:

* ‍Notes certain recent press articles featuring group​

* Recognises enormity of recent tragedy at Grenfell Tower, which resulted in loss of many lives

* Its compliance business, Allied Protection, was engaged by Kensington and Chelsea in January 2017 to certify appropriate working of its installed fire safety systems​

* ‍Allied is satisfied system was maintained in accordance with requirements​

* All evidence presented to date indicates that it performed as it was designed to do​

* ‍Allied was however not responsible for specification of system​

* ‍We are offering Kensington and Chelsea and emergency services teams our full support with information and resources​

* ‍Currently we have not been required to provide any information to an inquiry​

* There has not been any inference of any contractual shortcomings on allied's part​

* Recent press article sought to link a dispute between Lakehouse and Hackney Homes with Grenfell fire. Two matters are wholly unrelated​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)