May 16 Lakeland Industries Inc
* On May 10, 2017, Lakeland Industries Inc entered into loan
agreement with Suntrust Bank - SEC filing
* Loan agreement provides co with secured $20 million
revolving credit facility, which includes a $5 million letter of
credit sub-facility
* Company may request from time to time an increase in
revolving credit loan commitment of up to $10 million
* Credit facility matures on May 10, 2020
* Term loan payable in equal monthly principal installments
of $13,125 each, beginning on June 1, and on first day of
succeeding month
* Final payment of remaining principal and interest on May
10, 2020
* Loan and security agreement, dated June 28, 2013
terminated upon receipt by Alostar Bank of Commerce of payoff
amount of about $3 million
* Borrowings under term loan bear interest at interest rate
determined by reference whether loan is base rate loan or
eurodollar loan
