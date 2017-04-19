BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Lakeside Minerals Inc
Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange
Lakeside Minerals - determined to apply for de-listing from exchange as it proceeds with new business strategy of changing business to cannabis industry
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.