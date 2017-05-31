BRIEF-Navios Maritime appoints Orthodoxia Zisimatou to its board
* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announces appointment of Orthodoxia Zisimatou to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp
* Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp announces first quarter results
* Qtrly basic and diluted net loss per share $0.055
* Qtrly total revenue $5.426 million versus $5.450 million
* Qtrly basic and diluted adjusted funds from operations loss per share $0.048
* Qtrly funds from operations loss per share $0.043 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of patients with refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (GMG) in the European Union