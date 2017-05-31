May 31 Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp

* Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp announces first quarter results

* Qtrly basic and diluted net loss per share $0.055

* Qtrly total revenue $5.426 million versus $5.450 million

* Qtrly basic and diluted adjusted funds from operations loss per share $0.048

* Qtrly funds from operations loss per share $0.043