BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 850 bln rupees
June 23 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
May 31 Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd:
* Says revision of marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from 1st June, 2017
* Sets overnight MCLR at 9.35 percent P.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
* Co's JLF decided that co's loan account will be taken up for consideration under 'scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets'