April 20 Lam Research Corp

* Lam research enters into accelerated stock buyback agreement

* Lam research corp - to repurchase an aggregate of $500 million of company's common stock

* Lam research corp - will acquire common stock pursuant to asr agreements as part of its previously announced $1.0 billion stock repurchase program

* Lam research corp - stock repurchase program is targeted to be completed within 12 to 18 months from date of its announcement on november 18, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: