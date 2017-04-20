Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
April 20 Lam Research Corp
* Lam research enters into accelerated stock buyback agreement
* Lam research corp - to repurchase an aggregate of $500 million of company's common stock
* Lam research corp - will acquire common stock pursuant to asr agreements as part of its previously announced $1.0 billion stock repurchase program
* Lam research corp - stock repurchase program is targeted to be completed within 12 to 18 months from date of its announcement on november 18, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
* Asure software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM; announces public offering of common stock