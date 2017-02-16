Feb 16 Lancashire Holdings Ltd:

* Final results

* Growth in fully converted book value per share, adjusted for dividends, of 2.8 pct in Q4 2016 and 13.5 pct in 2016

* Combined ratio of 79.0 pct in Q4 2016, 76.5 pct in 2016

* Final ordinary dividend of $0.10 per common share

* Fully converted book value per share of $5.98 as at 31 December 2016

* Quarterly gross premiums written 95.1 million USD versus 97.1 million USD year ago

* Quaterly net premiums written 88.1 million USD versus 87.3 million USD year ago

* Quarterly profit before tax 50.9 million USD versus 50.2 million USD year ago

* ROE of 2.8 pct for quarter and 13.5 pct for year

* Including our interim and special dividend for 2016, returned 113.3 pct of comprehensive income for year

* 2016 year proved a turbulent one for global political and macroeconomic environment and insurance market remained very challenging - CEO

* Outlook for 2017 is for a continuation of current market trends

* Outlook for 2017 is for a continuation of current market trends

* Whilst we expect market conditions to remain difficult for foreseeable future... our strategy has ability to respond across insurance cycle - CEO