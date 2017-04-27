BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Lancaster Colony Corp
* Lancaster colony reports third quarter sales and earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.53 including items
* Q3 sales rose 2.1 percent to $293.8 million
* Lancaster colony corp says in retail channel, excluding contributions from angelic bakehouse business acquired in november 2016, q3 net sales were up 0.8%
* Lancaster colony corp - for final quarter of fiscal year, commodity costs are expected to swing slightly unfavorable from a generally flat q3
* Lancaster colony corp says estimated impact of pension costs on net income was $11.5 million or $0.42 per diluted share for the quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.