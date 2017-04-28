BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28Lancy Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 49.9 million yuan to 61.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (38.4 million yuan)
* Says increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives