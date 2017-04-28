April 28Lancy Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 49.9 million yuan to 61.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (38.4 million yuan)

* Says increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QWzkRf

