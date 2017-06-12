BRIEF-Pacific Alliance Bank announces appointment of new president and CEO
* Pacific Alliance Bank announces appointment of new president and CEO
June 12 Taubman Centers Inc
* Land and Buildings initiates process to call for special meeting of shareholders at Taubman Centers
* Proposes shareholder advisory votes on immediate de-staggering of Taubman board
* Proposes shareholder advisory votes on addition of 3 new independent directors to Taubman board prior to 2018 annual meeting
* To be filing preliminary special meeting request proxy today,demands Taubman Centers' board enact promised governance enhancements
* Proceeding with complaint asking court to enforce ownership limit outlined in Taubman's charter
June 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.