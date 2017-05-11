UPDATE 3-South Africa adds central bank row to economic and political troubles
* ANC's Mantashe criticises Public Protector's call (Adds ANC, former cbank governor, analysts comments)
May 11 Land And Houses Pcl
* Qtrly net profit 1.77 billion baht versus 2 billion baht
* First quarter of 2017, co recorded sales income in an amount of 6,369.35 million baht versus 7,015.76 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANC's Mantashe criticises Public Protector's call (Adds ANC, former cbank governor, analysts comments)
* Bought two non-performing loan portfolios for overall nominal value of about 338 million euros from Findomestic Banca and Banca Sella's Consel unit