May 18 Land Securities Group Plc
* Final dividend 11.7 penceper share
* Fy revenue profit increased by 5.5% to £382m,
* Fy adjusted diluted nav per share is down marginally over
year at 1,417p
* Has just 283,000 sq ft available to let from its london
sepculative development programme commenced in 2010
* Has a 1.4 million sq ft pipeline of future development
opportunities to exploit when time is right
* Fy ungeared total property return(1) of 3.7% (ipd
quarterly universe 4.6%)
* Fy voids(1) in like-for-like portfolio: 4.6% (31 march
2016: 2.4%)
* Fy combined portfolio(2) valued at £14.4bn, with a
valuation deficit(2) of 1.0%
* In london office market, expects occupational balance to
shift from demand to supply during course of 2017
* Brexit vote brought that inflexion point forward for shift
of occupational balance from demand to supply
* "we won't be sure of the long-term effect of brexit on our
markets for some time" - ceo
* "we're taking this time to prepare the business for the
opportunities and challenges we see ahead" - ceo
* " retailers were a little slower to take up new space
during the year but we continued to see opportunities" - ceo
* brexit has lead to lower occupational demand, falling
rental values, reduction in construction commitments, though
less than co expected
