A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
May 26Land Co Ltd
* Says it took out a loan of 100 million yen from EVOLUTION JAPAN ASSET MANAGEMENT Co., Ltd., on May 26
* Interest rate of 2 percent and maturity date Nov. 30
* Proceeds will be used to acquire property and to be renovation related funds
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hZ9cKo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.