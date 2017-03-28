March 28 Landec Corp -
* Landec Corporation agrees to settle labor related legal
actions and updates guidance
* Sees q4 earnings per share $0.09 to $0.11
* Sees q4 revenue $134 million to $137 million
* Reaffirms q3 2017 earnings per share view $0.16 to $0.19
* Sees q3 2017 revenue $133 million to $140 million
* Subsidiary reached an agreement in principle to settle a
variety of claims made against company and its labor contractor
* During q3 ended february 26, 2017, apio will be recording
an additional legal settlement charge of $2.1 million, or $0.05
per share after tax
* For q3 of fiscal 2017, we are reiterating our revenue
guidance of $133 million to $140 million
* For q3 of fiscal 2017 reiterating our net income guidance
of $0.16 to $0.19 per share, prior to $2.1 million additional
legal settlement charge
* Now expect our revenues in q4 to be $134 million to $137
million and net income to be $0.09 to $0.11 per share
* Landec Corp- "Do not expect heavy rains this winter to
have a negative impact on our financial results in fiscal 2018"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: