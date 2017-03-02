March 2 Landec Corp
* Landec Corp says has entered into a definitive agreement
to purchase O Olive Oil Inc ("O Olive") for $2.5 million in
* Landec Corporation announces strategic acquisition of O
Olive Oil to expand into adjacent natural food product segment
* Landec Corp says expect business to be accretive in fiscal
year 2018
* Landec Corp says for FY 2017, we expect net negative
impact to net income of approximately $200,000, primarily from
acquisition and integration related costs
* Landec Corp says O Olive will continue to be managed by
its existing management team and retain its headquarters and
operations at its Petaluma, CA facility
* Landec Corp says O Olive's gross margin for 12 months
ended May 2017 is projected to be about 33%; expect to increase
margins in upcoming years
* Landec Corp says see an immediate opportunity to
significantly increase O Olive revenues in Landec's fiscal year
2018
