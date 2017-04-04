April 4 Landec Corp:

* Landec Corporation reports third quarter and first nine months fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.38 to $0.40

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.09 to $0.11

* Landec Corp - reduction in original annual net income guidance is driven by legal settlement charge recorded during fiscal Q3

* Landec - reduction in annual net income guidance driven by impact of heavy rains in California since beginning of Jan are expected to have on Q4 results

* Landec - rains in California damaged crops, impeded ability to plant fields during Jan, Feb which will result in shortages of vegetable crops during Q4

* Landec Corp - now expect revenues for fiscal 2017 to be flat compared to fiscal 2016

* Landec Corp - expect consolidated cash flow from operations of about $30 to $35 million and capital expenditures of about $20 to $25 million for fiscal 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $539.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S