BRIEF-Landec reports Q4 earnings per share $0.09

July 25 (Reuters) - Landec Corp

* Landec Corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 revenue $127.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $135.5 million

* Sees Q1 2018 earnings per share $0.05 to $0.07

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $120 million to $125 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Landec Corp - expect consolidated revenues to grow 2% to 4% in fiscal 2018

* Landec Corp - ‍projecting consolidated net income to increase 35% to 55% in fiscal 2018 compared to fiscal 2017​

* Landec Corp sees ‍fiscal 2018 earnings per share $0.52 to $0.58​

* Sees capital expenditures of $44 million to $48 million in fiscal 2018

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $138.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $578.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: