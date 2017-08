Aug 1 (Reuters) - LANDI RENZO SPA:

* COMPLETES SALE OF BUSINESS UNIT CONCERNING PART OF TECHNICAL CENTER DEDICATED TO MANAGEMENT OF LABORATORIES TO AVL GROUP

* Consideration for Sale Amounts to 5.7 Million Euros

* ON ANNUAL BASIS, TRANSACTION HAS POSITIVE IMPACT ON REDUCTION OF FIXED COSTS, ABOUT EUR 3.0 MILLION ANNUALLY AT EBIT LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)