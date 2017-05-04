BRIEF-Singulus Technologies receives prepayment for delivery of CIGS production lines
* Singulus Technologies receives prepayment for the delivery of CIGS production lines in a single-digit million range
May 4 Landing International Development Ltd :
* Entered into term sheet with potential vendor for acquisition of target co which engages in gaming business in Philippines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.