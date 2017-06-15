BRIEF-Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 15 Landing International Development Ltd
* On 14 June 2017, Landing international has purchased an aggregate of 6.5 million shares
* Offer price of HK$0.075 for each share under offer is equal to purchase price per share paid by offeror under acquisition
* Application has been made by co for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 16 June 2017
* Landing international Ltd proposes to acquire all issued shares of Landing International Development Ltd
* Total consideration payable under offer shall be payable in cash
* Offeror intends to finance consideration with loan granted by kingston securities and its own financial resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
