2 days ago
BRIEF-Landis+Gyr CEO says acquisition policy is opportunistic
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Landis+Gyr CEO says acquisition policy is opportunistic

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Toshiba's Landis+Gyr

* landis+gyr ceo says company does not expect capital structure to change significantly, would not expect leverage to exceed 1.5 times adjusted ebitda to give flexibility around possible bolt-on acquisitions

* landis+gyr ceo says company's product costs have affected profitability, expects to see product costs come down

* landis+gyr ceo says acquisition policy is opportunistic, does not have gaps in portfolio or markets, not looking aggressively to identify targets in next four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

