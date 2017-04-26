BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Landmark Bancorp Inc
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.56
April 26 Landmark Bancorp Inc

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.56

* Landmark bancorp inc - net interest income was $6.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, a decrease of $36,000, or 0.6%, from Q1 of 2016
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.