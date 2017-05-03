May 3 LandMark Optoelectronics Corp :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$8 per share for 2016

* Says ex-dividend date June 3

* Last date before book closure June 5 with book closure period from June 6 to June 10

* Record date June 10

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Yq2yeg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)