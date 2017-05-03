BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
May 3 LandMark Optoelectronics Corp :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$8 per share for 2016
* Says ex-dividend date June 3
* Last date before book closure June 5 with book closure period from June 6 to June 10
* Record date June 10
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes