April 13 Landmark White Ltd-

* Landmark White to acquire mvs national

* Landmark white limited and Mvs National have entered into an agreement under which lmw will acquire 100% of MVS

* Transaction is significantly eps accretive (anticipated at circa 50% increase over full financial year).

* LMW has agreed to acquire 100% of mvs based on a maximum price of 4.5x calendar 2017 ebitda, of which a total of $23.3mln is payable upon completion

* Lmw will fund acquisition through a total capital raising of A$20.5 million

* Conditions in deal include co raising a minimum of $16 million to fund acquisition