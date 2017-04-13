April 13 Landmark White Ltd-
* Landmark White to acquire mvs national
* Landmark white limited and Mvs National have entered into
an agreement under which lmw will acquire 100% of MVS
* Transaction is significantly eps accretive (anticipated at
circa 50% increase over full financial year).
* LMW has agreed to acquire 100% of mvs based on a maximum
price of 4.5x calendar 2017 ebitda, of which a total of $23.3mln
is payable upon completion
* Lmw will fund acquisition through a total capital raising
of A$20.5 million
* Conditions in deal include co raising a minimum of $16
million to fund acquisition
