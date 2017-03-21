March 21 Lands' End Inc:

* Lands' End announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $2.96

* Q4 revenue $458.8 million versus $473.5 million

* Inventory decreased 1.2% to $325.3 million as of January 27, 2017, from $329.2 million as of January 29, 2016

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: