UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 Lands' End Inc:
* Lands' End announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $2.96
* Q4 revenue $458.8 million versus $473.5 million
* Inventory decreased 1.2% to $325.3 million as of January 27, 2017, from $329.2 million as of January 29, 2016
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.