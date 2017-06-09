BRIEF-Boyuan Holdings announces acquisition of lifestyle living communities
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd
* For month of MAY 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1.9974 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC