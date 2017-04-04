BRIEF-Prodigy Ventures Q1 revenue C$3.063 million
* Prodigy ventures inc qtrly net income per share $0.00
April 4 Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd :
* LS-NJ and PL North America entered into agreement
* Under agreement it was agreed LS-NJ and PL North America would cooperate to develop project, which is owned by project co
* PL North America will inject US$45.7 million as capital into subject company by cash within 5 business days after signing of agreement
* PL North America may exercise put right to purchase from PL North America all of interests at ammount not exceeding us$25 mln
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of may 25 versus $148 million as of may 24