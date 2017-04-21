April 21 Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd :

* Contracted sales of "Landsea products" of group for three months ended 31 march 2017 amounted to approximately rmb2,679.7 million

* For month of march 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately rmb1.27 billion Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1MxRbct] Further company coverage: