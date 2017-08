Aug 1 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc

* Landsec pre-lets to Deutsche Bank at 21 moorfields

* Landsec and Deutsche Bank have exchanged pre-let agreement for bank's new London HQ at 21 Moorfields, ec2 on a 25 year lease

* Has worked closely with Deutsche Bank on design of a 564,000 sq ft building

* Bank will retain flexibility over amount of space it will occupy in new building; committed to take minimum of 469,000 sq ft